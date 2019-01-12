Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras latest special: A 100-feet dosa

The dosa was made on a 105-ft pan specially made for the purpose in coordination with the engineering team of Saravana Bhavan.

The dosa was made in a single try by 50 chefs of Hotel Saravana Bhavan, on Friday | (Ashwin Prasanth | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned chef Vinoth Kumar and his team on Friday claimed to have prepared a 100-ft  dosa at the IIT-Madras campus for entering the Guinness World Records.

A press release said "Vinoth Kumar led the team of 60 chefs from Saravana Bhavan .” By this, the team broke the record of Hotel Daspalla, Ahmedabad, which held the record for longest dosa to be made in the world. The dosa measured 16.68m (54 ft, 8.69 inches) and the feat was performed in 2014. It may be noted that Vinoth Kumar is already a five-time world record holder,” the release said. 

The 100-ft dosa was prepared by using 37.5 kg of batter. The ingredients used include 10 kg of rice flour, two kg chickpea, 500 gm green gram, whole black gram one kg, rice 10 kg, salt 500 gm and 9.5 litres of water. 

The dosa was made on a 105-ft pan specially made for the purpose in coordination with the engineering team of Saravana Bhavan. 

The pan was maintained at a  temperature of 180-200 degrees Celsius to ensure the dosa batter doesn’t set immediately,” the release said.

Actor Nakul and his wife Sruthi Nakul, Saravana Bhavan GM Madan, HR Damodaran and others  were part of the event.

