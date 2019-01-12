11-year-old boy dies as bikes collide at Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 11-year-old boy returning from school with his differently-abled father was killed when two two-wheelers collided at Ambattur on Thursday.

Police said Murasoli (42), a differently abled person and a resident of Banu Street in Ambattur, picked up his son Aakash (11) studying in class 6 in a private school at Ambattur around 3.30 pm on Thursday. While they were riding two-wheeler on the way back home, another two-wheeler took a turn through a median near a private school and collided with Murasoli’s vehicle, said a traffic investigation officer.

In the impact, Aakash fell down on the road and sustained head injury while his father suffered injuries in hands. The other vehicle was driven by Ramasamy who picked up his daughter from the school and was returning home. Ramasamy and his daughter also sustained minor injuries in hands and legs.

All four were rushed to a private hospital where Aakash was declared dead on arrival. His body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case and booked Ramasamy for causing death by negligence. Further investigations are on.