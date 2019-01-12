Home Cities Chennai

950 faces, four hours, one record 

 On Thursday, five artists including L Ramachandran, the first Indian to shoot for Playboy, created a world record by painting 950 faces in four hours in the city.

Published: 12th January 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Five artists broke the previous record of 680 faces that was set in the UK in 2012  S Hemanathan

By K V Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : On Thursday, five artists including L Ramachandran, the first Indian to shoot for Playboy, created a world record by painting 950 faces in four hours in the city. They broke the previous record of 680 faces that was set in 2012 in the UK by a team of five face painters.The feat was performed by Azhagesan, Anandan, Vijayaraj, Rosario John Victor and L Ramachandran at Everwin school in Kolathur. The event was organised by The Art in coordination with Tharansia. 

“When I was working for a photo gallery project in Chennai, officials from The Art lauded my work and said I should do something unique. Even in my photographs, paintings are always given prominence, so when I came across the face-painting record on the Internet, I immediately wanted to break it,” said L Ramachandran. 

When asked about the designs, he said the theme they chose was ‘World Peace’. The colours are from different flags of the world. “Painting 950 different designs is not an easy task and we practiced this for a whole week on mannequins.”

Rahiman, Chief Adjucator, Unique World Records who announced the record said they would send the record to Guinness Book of World Records, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, US Record Setter and World Wows among other record platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp