950 faces, four hours, one record 

K V Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : On Thursday, five artists including L Ramachandran, the first Indian to shoot for Playboy, created a world record by painting 950 faces in four hours in the city. They broke the previous record of 680 faces that was set in 2012 in the UK by a team of five face painters.The feat was performed by Azhagesan, Anandan, Vijayaraj, Rosario John Victor and L Ramachandran at Everwin school in Kolathur. The event was organised by The Art in coordination with Tharansia.

“When I was working for a photo gallery project in Chennai, officials from The Art lauded my work and said I should do something unique. Even in my photographs, paintings are always given prominence, so when I came across the face-painting record on the Internet, I immediately wanted to break it,” said L Ramachandran.

When asked about the designs, he said the theme they chose was ‘World Peace’. The colours are from different flags of the world. “Painting 950 different designs is not an easy task and we practiced this for a whole week on mannequins.”

Rahiman, Chief Adjucator, Unique World Records who announced the record said they would send the record to Guinness Book of World Records, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, US Record Setter and World Wows among other record platforms.