Home Cities Chennai

Breaking barriers,  opening spaces for arts

North Chennai in Mylapore, a two-day fest as part of the Vizha will be curated at Raga Sudha Hall on January 19 and January 20.

Published: 12th January 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramnian
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The objective behind this fest is not just entertainment, it is also a place for equalising spaces, art forms, and people,” says Nithyanand Jayaraman, event coordinator of the fifth edition of Urur Olcott Kuppam Vizha. Rebranded as Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha, the fest is all set to be flagged off on January 13. The festival will extend to the nooks and crannies of North Chennai. “This is an attempt to use art to break barriers. In Chennai, there’s an invisible wall between the north and the rest of Chennai. This fest will breach that wall and bring Chennai together,” he shares. 

North Chennai in Mylapore, a two-day fest as part of the Vizha will be curated at Raga Sudha Hall on January 19 and January 20. “The sabha space will host some special performances including villupattu, gaana, oppari and Tamil sufi songs. The aim is to dispel the negative stereotypes of the area, and people living there are subjected to. The performances will highlight the aspirations of the locals and their talents,” explains Nithyanand. 

With Raga Sudha Hall, a renowned sabha, opening their doors to unconventional performances, we couldn’t but wonder if there’s a larger shift in how sabhas perceive art forms. Nithyanand says, “There are stereotypes about sabhas as well.  Such performances don’t happen in sabhas not necessarily because they don’t want to host it, it is also because no one is knocking their doors for such curations.” 

An interesting curation of events include tholpavai koothu, paraiattam, a performance by Casteless Collective, Bharatanatyam by Swetha Prechande, Apoorva Jayaraman, light music by Chinmayi Sripaada, and a conversation by Pa Ranjith with achievers of north Chennai. “These achievers are all down-to-earth and their achievement is about how they have made meaningful contributions to the community. Living amid such negative stereotypes and doing good is a struggle. That’s what we want to recognise,” he explains. 

The events and performances will be held in multiple areas including Korukkupet, Ennore, Mylapore and Besant Nagar.(Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha will be held from January 13 to February 10. For details, visit their Facebook page Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp