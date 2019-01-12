HC denies permission to open Vallur Plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The High Court on Friday refused to permit opening of Vallur power plant near Thiruvallur. The plant was closed after the court prohibited the discharge of fly ash into Vallur pond. A division bench was hearing an appeal filed by the plant authorities against a single judge’s order.

Counsel argued that the plant is coming up for renewal and the State will face power shortage. However, the court did not lift the ban.

The three units with a capacity of 500MW each were commissioned in 2012. Since then the units have been constantly facing coal and technical issues. The court said the closure has been extended till January 18 and directed the environment ministry to file a report.