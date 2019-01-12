Home Cities Chennai

HC refuses to suspend ex-minister’s conviction

Justice V Parthiban passed the order on miscellaneous petitions in the appeal against the special court order sentencing Balakrishna Reddy to four years imprisonment.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the former minister of youth welfare and sports P Balakrishna Reddy to suspend the conviction as well as the sentence in a 20-year-old rioting case against him at Soolagiri in the present Krishnagiri district. 

Counsel for Reddy argued that more than hundred people were involved. There should be concrete evidence to show that the accused was actively involved in the criminal offences to attract the provisions of IPC as charged against him.

As far as the suspension of conviction is concerned, counsel said Reddy on his own volition had  resigned from the post of Minister of the cabinet from the Tamil Nadu government accepting moral responsibility without any legal compulsion as on date. 

The judge in his order said, “ From the material and the pleadings placed on record, it could be seen that the participation of the former minister in the unlawful assembly is not denied.”

The court dismissed both the petitions relating to suspension of conviction and sentence. It posted the appeal for hearing in the first week of February for final disposal.

