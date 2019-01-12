Man arrested for swindling Rs 95,000 from senior citizen’s account

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man who allegedly swindled Rs 95,000 from a senior citizen’s account at an ATM in the guise of helping him, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said early this month, Sivakumar of Vadapalani had allegedly offered to help a senior citizen to withdraw money from an ATM at Mylapore. “He withdrew Rs 3,000 for the senior citizen and later secretly withdrew Rs 95,000 using the same card while the victim was waiting outside the ATM,” said a police officer. The incident had been recorded on CCTV at the kiosk.

Based on this, police traced the vehicle registration number and arrested the man. The man is said to have told police that he had committed 200 such offences against senior citizens. A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.