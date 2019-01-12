Motorist has narrow escape after bike goes up in flames at Sholinganallur traffic signal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A motorist had a narrow escape after his bike went up in flames when he was waiting at the Sholinganallur signal on Friday morning.

Police said Subash, a second-year college student, was on his way to college on his Pulsar bike. “He was waiting at the Sholinganallur signal when he spotted fumes emanating from his bike. He immediately got off the vehicle and in minutes, the bike went up in flames,” said a police officer.

A traffic constable, who was regulating the traffic, immediately doused the fire with the fire extinguisher brought from the police station. A case has been registered, but the reason for the fire is still uncertain.