Palaniswami opens wedding halls, bridges and drinking water projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated drinking water projects, wedding halls and bridges in various parts of the State, through video conferencing at the Secretariat.

A wedding hall with modern facilities, constructed at a cost of `16.75 crore at Raja Annamalaipuram on the land owned by Sri Kapaleeswarar temple and Annadanam hall constructed at Sri Balasubramaniaswamy temple at Somasipadi in Tiruvannamalai were among those inaugurated. Besides, he also laid foundation for many wedding halls and yatri nivases across the State to be built at a cost of `36.82 crore.

Drinking Water upgradation project for Dindigul corporation, completed at a cost of `70.50 crore, similar project completed at a cost of `48.14 crore in Thanjavur corporation, combined drinking water project for Kandamanur and 15 rural habitats in Theni district and drinking water upgradation project in Andipatti, both completed at a cost of `20 crore were also inaugurated by the Chief Minister. In all, he inaugurated completed projects worth `169.72 crore in municipal administration department alone.

Besides, he inaugurated a high level bridge across Palar river at Edayathur panchayat in Kancheepuram district built at a cost of `9.95 crore.

PWD signs MoU with US univ for agri project

Chennai: The Public Works Department on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cornell University in the USA for better Implementation of the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization and Water Resources Management Project (IAMWARM). The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence. Dr John Pfeffer, executive dean in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University and Vibhu Nayar, Director, IAMWARM Project, signed the agreement. An official release here said the university has been researching the impact of climate change and implementing measures to improve water resources.