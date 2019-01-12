Home Cities Chennai

Railways cracks whip on accused in Taramani molestation case

Almost a week after a woman was molested by two elevator operators and a commercial clerk at the Taramani MRTS station, the Railways has cracked the whip.

12th January 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost a week after a woman was molested by two elevator operators and a commercial clerk at the Taramani MRTS station, the Railways has cracked the whip. The clerk has been suspended while the two contractual staff were terminated from service. Besides, the firm that provided the contractual employees will be fined as per agreement conditions.  

The two men will not be taken for contractual work at any railway premises in the future. “Also, in view of this unfortunate incident, all the manning contractors employed in different stations have been asked to submit the entire list of staff working under them,” read a release from the Railways. 

The contractors have also been advised to conduct a police verification of all persons it had engaged to execute railway work and send a compliance report to their respective co-ordinating railway offices at the earliest. “As some of the employees misuse their identity cards, Railways has strictly asked contract firms to ensure that all their employees wear their ID card,” the release said.

