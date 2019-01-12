Home Cities Chennai

‘Students should see sports as a career’ 

He also said that Sindhi Model School and College serves all communities, and such initiatives made Tamil Nadu one among the leaders in education system.

CHENNAI : Students should see sports as a career that is on par with professions such as doctor, engineer, collector, and musician,” said K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology. At the valedictory function of the 43rd annual sports meet of Sindhi Model Senior Secondary School at Rajarathinam Stadium on Thursday, he said, “Academics alone is not enough. To be a holistic person, sports and cultural activities are also important.” 

Speaking on various communities including Sindhis’ contribution to education system in Tamil Nadu, he said, “Every community in the state has invested in education, and as the saying goes, education remains with students even after formal learning is over.” 

He also said that Sindhi Model School and College serves all communities, and such initiatives made Tamil Nadu one among the leaders in education system. The state has been recognised as a forerunner in education in every parameter because of communities’ contributions.Sindhis have a glorious heritage and have made a mark in commerce and industry. The Sindhi language is one of the enshrined languages in the Constitution of India and is on par with Hindi, Tamil and other languages, he added.

The minister also gave away prizes to winners of various games during the valedictory function.
R Usharani Sankar, principal, Devidas Jethanand, treasurer, Daneshkumar N Chhabria, secretary, Nandlal Pokardas, chairman of the management of Sindhi Model Senior Secondary School, were present.

The minister also gave away prizes to winners of various games during the valedictory function. R Usharani Sankar, principal, Devidas Jethanand, treasurer, Daneshkumar N Chhabria, secretary, Nandlal Pokardas, chairman of the management of Sindhi Model Senior Secondary School, were present.

  • NKK
    Is it not a shame that Minister of Tamil attends a function for a school WHICH VIOLATES THE TAMIL LEARNING ACT. This school imposes the Islamic origin language Hindi while Tamil need not be even studied. That itself is proof that HINDI IMPOSITION IS ACTIVELY SUPPORTED BY DRAVIDA PARTIES.
    1 day ago reply
