Traditionally, yours

Festive vibes begin at home. Pongal spells brightly painted pots, colourful thoranams, garlands and rangoli.

CHENNAI : Festive vibes begin at home. Pongal spells brightly painted pots, colourful thoranams, garlands and rangoli. Kalpana Rajesh, founder of Pelli Poola Jada, shares a few creative ideas to deck up your home with a personalised and traditional touch

Pongal pot Materials required: Pot and colours

● Buy a plain mud pot.
● Make natural dyes using kumkum, turmeric, leaves and indigo flowers.
● Lime powder mixed with water made into a white paste can be used as a base colour on the pot.
● Use these natural colours to make simple designs like a string of leaves near the neck of the pot or kolam designs on the pot. 
● Natural colours are good as they can withstand high temperature while heating.

Eco-friendly coconut leaf hangings Materials required: 
Seven coconut leaves
● Separate leaves from the midrib.
● Circle the midrib and secure using jute thread.
● For the bottom part of thoranam, use coconut leaf flowers or plain leaves or any colourful flowers.
● Yellow or orange marigold would be my ideal combination with coconut or mango leaves.
● Now tie the flowers to the midrib using jute thread.
● A simple thoranam is ready.
● It can be hung near the main door or the pooja room.

Banana leaf bowl
Materials required: Coconut leaf

● Use coconut leaf midrib for holding the structure.
● Cut the midrib with sharp pointing ends.
● Cut the banana leaves to circular shapes.
● Make the cup with two leaves.
● Make four marks on a small cardboard base, place it in the middle of the leaf and follow the markings to fold the leaves.
● Once a desired bowl shape is achieved, remove the base.
● Use the bowl for serving sweet pongal or prasadam.

Lotus garland
Materials required: Lotus flower, thread, needle
● Fold the lotus petals in right and left technique and drape it at the core.
● Keep folding the top-most petal and continue till the petals get small and you can’t fold anymore. 
● Use maruvam plant leaf as a filler between each flower.
● Use a thread and needle to weave them together.
● Reverse the direction after you reach the centre.
● White and pink colour combination would be ideal.
