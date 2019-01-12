Traditionally, yours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Festive vibes begin at home. Pongal spells brightly painted pots, colourful thoranams, garlands and rangoli. Kalpana Rajesh, founder of Pelli Poola Jada, shares a few creative ideas to deck up your home with a personalised and traditional touch

Pongal pot Materials required: Pot and colours

● Buy a plain mud pot.

● Make natural dyes using kumkum, turmeric, leaves and indigo flowers.

● Lime powder mixed with water made into a white paste can be used as a base colour on the pot.

● Use these natural colours to make simple designs like a string of leaves near the neck of the pot or kolam designs on the pot.

● Natural colours are good as they can withstand high temperature while heating.

Eco-friendly coconut leaf hangings Materials required:

Seven coconut leaves

● Separate leaves from the midrib.

● Circle the midrib and secure using jute thread.

● For the bottom part of thoranam, use coconut leaf flowers or plain leaves or any colourful flowers.

● Yellow or orange marigold would be my ideal combination with coconut or mango leaves.

● Now tie the flowers to the midrib using jute thread.

● A simple thoranam is ready.

● It can be hung near the main door or the pooja room.

Banana leaf bowl

Materials required: Coconut leaf

● Use coconut leaf midrib for holding the structure.

● Cut the midrib with sharp pointing ends.

● Cut the banana leaves to circular shapes.

● Make the cup with two leaves.

● Make four marks on a small cardboard base, place it in the middle of the leaf and follow the markings to fold the leaves.

● Once a desired bowl shape is achieved, remove the base.

● Use the bowl for serving sweet pongal or prasadam.

Lotus garland

Materials required: Lotus flower, thread, needle

● Fold the lotus petals in right and left technique and drape it at the core.

● Keep folding the top-most petal and continue till the petals get small and you can’t fold anymore.

● Use maruvam plant leaf as a filler between each flower.

● Use a thread and needle to weave them together.

● Reverse the direction after you reach the centre.

● White and pink colour combination would be ideal.

For details visit: youtube.com/c/PelliPoolaJadaindia