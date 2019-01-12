Woman, lover held for murdering mom

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering her mother four days ago and staging it as a suicide.

Police said that Boopathi (68), after her husband’s demise, was staying with her married daughter’s family in Chromepet. “On Monday, Boopathi ran out of the house, engulfed in fire and the neighbours put out the fire. She succumbed to injuries later,” said police. The police had handed over the body to her daughter, Nandhini (27) after postmortem. However, police said investigation revealed that since Nandhini had been in an affair with a man, Boopathi had scolded her several times.

“On Monday, while leaving home, Nandhini and Murugan poured kerosene on Boopathi and set her afire. While Nandhini planned to murder her husband as well, the plan was dropped since he stayed away from home that night,” said the police officer.The Chromepet police arrested Nandhini and Murugan.