Chennai International Airport: Two Korean women hide 24 kg gold in shorts, held 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Customs foiled a bid to smuggle 24 kg gold worth Rs 8 crore, by two Korean women at Chennai International Airport on Saturday.The AIU sleuths, who were tipped off that gold was likely to be smuggled by some Korean passengers arriving via Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong, noticed that the two women passengers were walking in a suspiciously as if they were carrying heavy baggage.

The women, identified from their passports as Hanbyoul Jung (26) and Eunyoung Kim (26), belonging to Republic of Korea, were intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall and quizzed by AIU officers whether they were carrying any gold or had anything to declare.

Since both the passengers were evasive in their replies, they were taken for personal search, during which the lady officer noticed that both the passengers were wearing mini shorts underneath their skirts and pyjamas. On further search, 12 gold bars weighing 1 kg each, were recovered from each passenger, which were concealed inside the front and back pockets of their shorts.

In total, 24 gold bars weighing 1 kg each of 24 karat purity, totally weighing 24 kgs, valued at `8 cr, were recovered.The same were seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Both passengers were detained for further probe.

