Chennai: Check flight status on day of Bhogi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai airport has geared up to meet any eventuality arising out of Bhogi celebrations on Monday and has asked passengers transiting through Chennai airport to access flight schedules through ‘Chennai Airport’ mobile app and plan their travel accordingly.

In a bid to reduce passengers’ inconvenience during Bhogi celebrations on Monday, Chennai airport director G Chandramouli said that considering the previous year’s experience, the Airport Operations Control Centre, in coordination with all stake-holders, has geared up to minimize the inconvenience to passengers.

“We have also asked public transiting through Chennai, to take note of changes in their flight timing if any and plan their travel accordingly,” he said.He said that passengers, in addition to helpline numbers, can contact Airport manager, Domestic (044-22563100); Airport manager, International (044-22563600); Airport Operations Control Centre (044-22563229) and Apron control (044-22560542). Last year, 73 departures and 45 arrivals scheduled in the morning between 0300 to 0900 hours, departed only after 11am, as a result of which passengers were stranded for long hours.