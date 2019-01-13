Home Cities Chennai

Civic body lauded over steps to have smaller contractors in bidding

The Chennai Corporation has repackaged `40 crore of cancelled storm water drain tenders to accommodate smaller contractors.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:38 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Corporation has repackaged `40 crore of cancelled storm water drain tenders to accommodate smaller contractors. This move has been lauded by a large section of contractors, who will now be able to take part in the bidding process.The tenders have been repackaged into 77 works, with the packages starting from `11 lakh and going up to `1.25 crore. This will allow even class 4 contractors to place bids for these tenders.

Bidding was opened on December 30 and will come to a close on January 30 at 3 pm, according to the tender document. “Only if the smaller contractors get work, will the economy grow. The smaller contractors too have workers who depend on them for a livelihood. It is a welcome move by the Corporation,” said H Chandrabose, who led protests against the alleged cartelisation of big Corporation contractors, last month.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, which brought out discrepancies in the tender process, also welcomed the move. “This is the first step towards making the Corporation tenders, transparent. We will continue to press for cancellation of `560 crore bus route roads and storm water drain tenders already floated.”

When contacted, a senior official in the storm water drain department said that the Corporation has heard the grievances of small contractors who pointed out how over time, zonal works are being centralised. 

