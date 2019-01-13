Home Cities Chennai

College told to pay Rs 5.25 lakh for running course without nod

The college denied all the allegations and said it was a renowned educational institution and did not require approval from AICTE or Council of Architects for offering the course.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For offering a B.Arch course without obtaining proper approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for 2005-2006 and for not providing basic amenities to students, Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute was ordered by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay Rs 5.25 lakh to a former student. The commission also ordered the college to refund the one-year fee of Rs 87,500 paid. 

The matter dates back to June 2005 when Reshmi Divakaran, of Kottur, joined the Maduravoyal branch of the institute after paying a fee of Rs 56,600 for the first semester along with other fees of Rs 900. In her complaint, she said after the course started, she found that classes were not held regularly due to dearth of teaching staff and college buses did not operate regularly.

“Even after I paid a separate fee for transportation, I had to go home by myself as college buses did not run everyday. Also, the classrooms were in a dilapidated condition. But, I continued because I wanted to complete the course and get my degree,” she said.

She also said during the 2005 floods, classes were not held as the college was inundated for several days and a part of the building was razed down by the government as it was an encroachment built on poromboke. Though she paid the fee of `30,000 for the second semester, no classes were held. “Later, my friends and I found that the college had not obtained approval from Council of Architects and AICTE, which is required for conducting B.Arch degree classes. Hence, I shifted to another college. Because of this, I had to repeat one year of the course in the new college,” said Reshmi.

The college denied all the allegations and said it was a renowned educational institution and did not require approval from AICTE or Council of Architects for offering the course. The commission said the college did not provide any proof to back its claim of having approval from the authorities concerned. 

“Also, the college did not make any alternative arrangements to conduct classes during the 2005 floods. Almost all the students who were admitted in B.Arch course left the institution as it was not authorised by AICTE or because classes were not held regularly. This clearly amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,” said the commission Presiding Member K Baskaran and Memer S M Latha Maheswari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICTE Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp