Kamarajar Port registers 18.38 pc growth, way ahead of major ports

 Kamarjar Port in Ennore is way ahead of the nine major ports in India that have registered a positive growth during the period April to December, 2018.

A container ship anchored at a terminal of Ennore port | Express

CHENNAI : Kamarjar Port in Ennore is way ahead of the nine major ports in India that have registered a positive growth during the period April to December, 2018. Kamarajar Port has registered a growth of 18.38 per cent and is way ahead against the nearest rival, Cochin Port, which posted a growth of 8.92 per cent. The other ports include Kolkata (inclunding Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal (Kandla).

The growth of Kamarajar Port was mainly due to increase in traffic of container (41.20 per cent), other cargo (46.66pc), petroleum and oil (9.53pc), thermal and steam coal (8.75pc) and other liquids (7.5pc).
Kamarjar Port Chairman P Raveendran told Express that the growth was attained as there was a huge demand for industrial and thermal coal. “We also had identified new cargoes like sand gypsum for the Tamil Nadu government. Last year, Kamarajar Port recorded 30 metric tonnes and is now eyeing the target of attaining 35MTS,” said Raveendran.

“We are also diversifying and optimising the utilisation of liquid berth where the demand is more,” he said. He also said that Kamarajar Port is building two new coal berths for Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to enhance the coal capacity required for the proposed new thermal power plants.

This comes as major ports in India have recorded a growth of 3.77 per cent and together, handled 518.6 million tonnes of cargo during the period April to December, 2018, as against 499.7 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period of the previous year.During the period April to December 2018, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 84.91 million tonnes (16.37pc share), followed by Paradip with 80.43 million tonnes (15.51pc share).

