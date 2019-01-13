Home Cities Chennai

No key clearance agencies on single window portal, IT projects hit

Published: 13th January 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:38 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The single window portal developed by Industries department lacks key agencies involved in giving clearance to projects of Information Technology (IT) and IT Enabled Services (ITES), say official sources.At a meeting of potential investors from IT and ITES as part of Global Investors Meet, the IT secretary urged the Industries department to include Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority in the single window portal developed by Guidance Bureau. Sources said the move will help resolve the delay in getting No Objection Certificate and statutory permission from the concerned agencies.

It is learnt that ELCOT has been asked to prepare a list of all the stakeholder agencies involved in clearance of IT and ITES building approval through Single Window of Guidance Bureau. Sources indicated that even Central agencies could be included in the approval  process.The list will be submitted to the government along with the work flow, sources said. 

This comes after a proposal to form a new Information Technology Park, which is likely to be set up near King Institute at Guindy, with an investment of `600 crore to `1,000 crore, is being delayed over clearance issues. 

It is learnt that the investor has urged the government to include the project in Tamil Nadu Information and Communications Technology policy and announce it in Global Investors Meet. Meanwhile, there are plans to empanel engineers with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for certifying software technology parks. Currently, only Anna University and Indian Institute of Technology- Madras have the power to certify technology parks.

Meanwhile, the society comprising various stakeholders to resolve infrastructure woes at Sholinganallur ELCOT Special Economic Zone, which is spread over 377 acres, is likely to be set up by January 2019. It will comprise members from Elcot, IT and ITES companies, Tamil Nadu Road Development Company and other government agencies, sources said.

