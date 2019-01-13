Rooms and ruins: With no beds, water facility and cleanliness Tamil Nadu hostels paint a grim picture

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hostel life has often been romanticised in film and literature as a place where lifelong friendships are forged, and youngsters pass time in a carefree manner. A visit to practically any of the hostels run by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department would shatter that view.

Express visited more than 10 such hostels across the State and found the hostels offering students —many first-generation learners — from vulnerable communities poor infrastructure, terrible sanitation, and indifferent meals.

Take, 18-year-old Vignesh (name changed), son of a farmer-turned-construction worker. He travelled from Virudhunagar to Chennai to pursue an undergraduate degree in history at Presidency college. Vignesh is the first person from his entire village to step into a college. In the ‘big city’, Vignesh got a place at the M C Raja Adi Dravidar Welfare boys hostel at Saidapet.

The moment he stepped into the hostel, his nostrils were assaulted by a foul smell. He saw a boy, with a plate full of rice, rushing towards a flight of stairs and stopped him to ask for directions to Room 34.

“As I walked through the corridor, I saw dried up vomit, rice on the floor, broken cots and water everywhere. As I entered the room, I found 10 boys already there and no space to keep my bag,” Vignesh recalled.

The first question I asked the boys, after introducing myself, was about the smell. “Everybody laughed. They told me I should get used to it... They told me the smell was a unique combination that emanated from the septic tank, food being prepared on the side and rotting food waste that had not been cleared in ages,” smiled Vignesh, now in his final year. “My hopes crashed,” he added.

He appears to have become accustomed to the smell.

According to government data, in the year 2018-19, the department ran 1,367 hostels with 1,00,864 students. It allocated funds of Rs 82.74 crore for the hostels in the year 2018-2019. The departments give students scholarships and some cash for buying toiletries. The hostels are supposed to have beds, water cleaners, grinders, colour televisions, steam boilers, libraries, mats and bedsheets and first aid boxes. Hostels Express visited lacked sheets, beds, clean and regular water supply and libraries, when present, were supported by NGOs. The most pressing concerns of the students relate to sanitation, food quality and infrastructure.

Sanitation

The hostels at Kodambakkam, Nandanam and Villivakkam in Chennai were as bad as the Saidapet hostel. Corridors had not been cleaned for months, food and other waste not cleared. There was sewage in parts of the premises. Students at these hostels claimed they had never seen cleaning staff. They said their warden asked them to ‘adjust’ when they complained. “We are the cleaners and sweepers here. I have never seen anyone else coming to sweep or clean the buildings. Two years ago, before an inspection by the National Commission, the premises were cleaned over two days,” said Nandakumar, who studies Mathematics at the Nandanam Arts college.

At the hostel at Maravaneri in Salem city, Express found similar conditions — of uncleared garbage and rotting food waste in the premises. Toilets could not be entered because of the foul smell. Across the state, students faced a daily battle at the toilets and bathrooms. Too many hostels had too few usable toilets — without broken doors or locks and clean, rather than clogged. One of the Chennai hostels, had four toilets for 600 students.

Untidy floors in one of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare hostels in Chennai. | Martin Louis

Students found strategies to deal with this. If in Chennai, many used public toilets, in Tirupur, the Chikkanna Government Arts College students who stayed at the department’s hostel just used the toilets at college instead. In Tiruchy — at the Kajamalai boys’ hostel — and at the Maravaneri hostel in Salem, Express found the students, with no other option resorting to open defecation.

“With just three or four fully functional toilets, we wait in long queues every morning. It is very normal for most of the boys to use the open ground in the complex,” said a student of Periyar EVR college who resides at the Kajamalai hostel. The hostel houses 240 students. Slightly better was a hostel for men in Nagercoil which had 12 toilets for 124 residents. Horrifyingly, a student at a Cuddalore girls’ hostel said they had only one toilet and one bathroom for 125 students to use. A student at a Coimbatore hostel said there were only eight urinals, that are never cleaned, for 200 students in the hostel. In several of the boys’ hostels, bathing in the open is very common, something they find difficult in the rainy seasons.

Water

Lack of regular water supply was raised by students in hostels run by the department in Madurai, Karur, Salem, as well as Chennai. In one of the Chennai hostels, whenever a tanker lorry comes to deliver water, the boys rush with buckets and vessels to fill water that will last the 10-15 boys in each room for the rest of the day. In Madurai too, corporation water is supplied to the hostel. The Salem hostel students go to the corporation office and fetch water in pots, to bring back to hostel for drinking, a student said. At the Tiruchy hostel, with 250 students, a student complained that there was only one non-functional RO water purifier. “The machine is also very small for a hostel. It stopped working months before and now we are drinking Cauvery water directly,” said the student.

Overcrowding

Students in several of the hostels complained about over-crowding as well. In the hostels in Madurai (10 per room), Cuddalore (12 per room), Salem (15 per room) that Express visited, students said overcrowding affected their studies. “Currently, 12 of us are sharing one room. We sleep on the floor, as there are not many cots, and there isn’t enough space for them. In summer, it gets very difficult and stifling to share a room with so many, so we sleep with the door open,” the student at the Cuddalore girls’ hostel said. A Salem student said that with 15 people sharing one room, it was virtually impossible to study.

Food

The students staying at these hostels get accommodation and food for free. The students Express spoke to said they were given food three times a day — which could either be salty or saltless. “We don’t want to eat here but we have no choice. We opted for this hostel in the first place because we could not afford to stay anywhere else,” said Mohanraj, from Pudukottai, who stays at a Chennai hostel.

The students are promised three meals from a different menu everyday but the constant is only rice. “In the name of curry, they give us something like coloured water. The place to eat is near the toilet and septic tank. So we close our noses, get just the rice and rush to the room. We get curry from shops outside,” said Vijay from Thanjavur, who also stays at a Chennai hostel. Students across the State told Express they had adopted similar strategies. “We aren’t receiving good food from the assigned cooks in the new hostel. So we even met the collector earlier and gave a petition demanding to change our hostel building and the cooks. But till now we have received no response,” a resident of a Karur hostel said.

However, students at the Tirupur, and Tirunelveli hostel Express visited were happy with the food. At the Tirunelveli hostel, students had resorted to a series of protests including a road roko in past. They said that, as a result, the quality had improved. “We are provided egg four times a week, and chicken or mutton once a week. We don’t go to outside eateries for food. Hostel authorities know we will protest even if the food is a bit too salty or saltless so they are very careful,” a student at the hostel said.

Infrastructure

In Chennai, at least six students were reported injured in three different incidents after a part of a hostel ceiling broke and fell on them last year. “None of the windows have shutters and in the rainy season, students from the second-floor shift to the first floor as the roof leaks. There are only two sockets for the entire room and so we got an extension box. The place where they cook food is in a horrible state, with rat holes on the floor and lizards roaming around,” said Astaf, from Vellore, who stays at the Nandanam hostel.

The exceptions

Not all the hostels are in terrible condition. In Chennai, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare hostel for boys in Mylapore is a welcome departure — but due to support from private individuals and organisations. The freshly-painted hostel has an RO plant, a badminton court, library, air-conditioned study hall, proper toilets and a classroom with a projector. “The year I came, none of this was available. We had only three rooms. Now we have 10 rooms. Retired Justice K Chandru provided us books for the library,” said Dinakaran, who studies at Presidency college.

Students said S K Siva, member of the department’s awareness and monitoring committee helped a lot. “At his request, Rotary Club of Chennai gave us classrooms with air conditioner and projector. Indian Bank at Mylapore cleared the space behind the hostel and set up a badminton court,” said Dinakaran. IAS-officer Dr V Irai Anbu had provided the hostel with an RO plant, said the boys. “Now we only have to pester the warden for tasty food and the Corporation to clean the garbage,” grins Babu, a Political Science student at Presidency college.

Another exception was Government PG hostel run by department in Tirunelveli — where students had resorted to protests for better food in the past. The students told Express they were happy with the amenities provided. This hostel accommodates 36 college students most of whom are doing PG courses at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and affiliated colleges in the district. The rooms have beds and a RO water filter is available to provide drinking water, students said. As a result of the protests, the quality of food was good. Students said they were given coaching for competitive examinations and that the hostel had solar lamps that students could use during power cuts.

‘We recognise problems’

“We recognise the poor condition of the hostels. We have started working on improving the quality of living for the students. In the first phase, we are setting up proper toilets with a system to recycle water. We received funds and work started a few weeks ago,” an official of the department told Express. “We promise there will be change in infrastructure, sanitation and food within a year. We have started with work at the hostels in Chennai. Since we cannot work on everything at once, we are first focusing on sanitation. The new toilets and bathrooms in all the hostels here will be ready within a month,” K V Muralidharan, director of the department said.

When Express visited the hostels in Chennai, construction of new bathrooms was underway and repair work on ceilings was being done. “Recently we removed most of the employees — from wardens to department staff — who did not carry out their work. Since the hostels had not gone through any such change in over three decades, the new set of officials and staff will make sure there is improvement,” a top department official said. Speaking about upcoming improvements, an official said, “The hostels will have steam boilers, biometric attendance and checks on wardens. Playgrounds and libraries will be set up and menu will be changed.”

(With inputs from Sreemathi M @ Nagercoil, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam @ Madurai, Thinakaran Rajamani @ Tirunelveli, Aravind Raj @Karur, Aadhithya M S @ Tiruchy, Nirupa Sampath @ Cuddalore, M Sabari @ Salem, Prabhakar T @ Coimbatore and Deepak Satish @ Tirupur)

What the dept spends in Chennai

The department, responding to queries from Express filed under the Right to Information Act, said in Chennai it spent Rs 1,000 for each student each month just on food. Each student received one kg of rice per week, said an official from the department.

Replying to the RTI, the department had said it had spent Rs 2.92 crore on food during 2013 - 2014 and Rs 3.07 crore during 2017 - 2018 only for the hostels in Chennai. The policy note by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare states that the students are given 100 grams of meat once a week. The department procures rice and vegetables from civil supplies department