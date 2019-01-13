Thirsty Crow club case: Relief to Jai Youth Centre, notice to police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In another case, Madras High Court has stayed further proceedings against Jai Youth Centre, running a club attached with a bar in the name of ‘Thirsty Crow’, in Nungambakkam. Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the interim injunction for four weeks when a petition from Nikhil Nath, president of the club, came up for hearing, last week. The judge ordered notice to Nungambakkam police inspector.

According to advocate Abudukumar Rajarathinam, the club, a registered one, had obtained necessary FL-2 license from the government. However, the police conducted a raid on September 22 last year and found that the Club has breached the terms and conditions of the license and permitted non-members to consume liquor. The police after investigation, filed a final report and the same was pending before the XIV Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore.

Abudukumar contended that the police, all of a sudden, in the guise of raid, barged into the club on September 22 and picked up one employee and remanded him to judicial custody. Though the petitioner was not present at premises during the raid, the police had falsely implicated him also, for the reasons best known to them. The authority concerned had granted the license only after conducting inspection.

As per the license, the petitioner club can supply liquor to their members and their guests but the police have registered the case on assumption that the club should supply liquor only to its members and hence, the case was bad in law, Abudukumar contended and sought to quash the case.