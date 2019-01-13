Home Cities Chennai

Thirsty Crow club case: Relief to Jai Youth Centre, notice to police

In another case, Madras High Court has stayed further proceedings against Jai Youth Centre, running a club attached with a bar in the name of ‘Thirsty Crow’, in Nungambakkam.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In another case, Madras High Court has stayed further proceedings against Jai Youth Centre, running a club attached with a bar in the name of ‘Thirsty Crow’, in Nungambakkam. Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the interim injunction for four weeks when a petition from Nikhil Nath,  president of the club, came up for hearing, last week. The judge ordered notice to Nungambakkam police inspector.

According to advocate Abudukumar Rajarathinam, the club, a registered one, had obtained necessary FL-2 license from the government. However, the police conducted a raid on September 22 last year and found that the Club has breached the terms and conditions of the license and permitted non-members to consume liquor. The police after investigation, filed a final report and the same was pending before the XIV Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore. 

Abudukumar contended that the police, all of a sudden, in the guise of raid, barged into the club on September 22 and picked up one employee and remanded him to judicial custody. Though the petitioner was not present at premises during the raid, the police had falsely implicated him also, for the reasons best known to them. The authority concerned had granted the license only after conducting inspection.

As per the license, the petitioner club can supply liquor to their members and their guests but the police have registered the case on assumption that the club should supply liquor only to its members and hence, the case was bad in law, Abudukumar  contended and sought to quash the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thirsty Crow Thirsty Crow club case Jai Youth Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp