Home Cities Chennai

WATCH | Woman commuter escapes by a whisker as Uber cab burns into ashes in Chennai's TTK road

"It was undoubtedly the scariest moment of my life. I can't get that image out of my head," Pallavi wrote on her Instagram post. 

Published: 13th January 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Uber cab

A Uber cab caught fire and burned into ashes in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter/@Pali2285)

By Online Desk

Do you travel in cabs frequently? Then, this news will be nothing less than a nightmare to you. A Uber cab caught fire and burnt into ashes in TTK road flyover in Chennai on Saturday night. The incident has put the safety of customers who travel in cabs at stake. 

Popular costume designer and stylist Pallavi Singh took to social media to narrate her horrible experience during her Uber ride. Pallavi was on her way back home when she spotted something wrong with her cab. She sensed a burning smell in the car and saw smoke emanating from below the vehicle.

Pallavi and the cab driver got out after people in adjacent cars warned them of sparks from the car. Pallavi had shared the horrific video of the incident on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallavi Singh (@pallavi_85) on

"It was undoubtedly the scariest moment of my life. I can't get that image out of my head," she wrote on her Instagram post. 

Pallavi said that what was more unfortunate is that Uber was unaware of the whole incident and they didn't contact her.

"This is the height of carelessness, ignorance and shows utter lack of interest in their customers," Pallavi wrote in her post. 

Pallavi lost her bag containing IDs and wallet in the incident. 

Responding to her Tweet, Uber India replied saying their safety team would get in touch with her.

Pallavi has worked with many South Indian celebrities such as Samantha Akkineni, Vijay, Manjima Mohan, Anirudh Ravichander and others. Actors Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Kalyani Priyadarshan and singer Vijay Yesudas took to Instagram to ask the stylist if she was ok.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Cabs Uber India Uber Pallavi Singh Car burns in Chennai

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dharma
    The fire won't know whether it is uber or something else. If the car is overworked and running continuously for days on end sparks can fly and fire is not ruled out.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp