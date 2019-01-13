WATCH | Woman commuter escapes by a whisker as Uber cab burns into ashes in Chennai's TTK road

By Online Desk

Do you travel in cabs frequently? Then, this news will be nothing less than a nightmare to you. A Uber cab caught fire and burnt into ashes in TTK road flyover in Chennai on Saturday night. The incident has put the safety of customers who travel in cabs at stake.

Popular costume designer and stylist Pallavi Singh took to social media to narrate her horrible experience during her Uber ride. Pallavi was on her way back home when she spotted something wrong with her cab. She sensed a burning smell in the car and saw smoke emanating from below the vehicle.

Pallavi and the cab driver got out after people in adjacent cars warned them of sparks from the car. Pallavi had shared the horrific video of the incident on social media.

"It was undoubtedly the scariest moment of my life. I can't get that image out of my head," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Pallavi said that what was more unfortunate is that Uber was unaware of the whole incident and they didn't contact her.

"This is the height of carelessness, ignorance and shows utter lack of interest in their customers," Pallavi wrote in her post.

Pallavi lost her bag containing IDs and wallet in the incident.

Responding to her Tweet, Uber India replied saying their safety team would get in touch with her.

Pallavi has worked with many South Indian celebrities such as Samantha Akkineni, Vijay, Manjima Mohan, Anirudh Ravichander and others. Actors Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Kalyani Priyadarshan and singer Vijay Yesudas took to Instagram to ask the stylist if she was ok.