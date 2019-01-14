After ‘resettlement’, Chennai's disabled lose financial assistance too

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saranya (38) (name changed) did not feel limited by her disability during her days in Thousand Lights. Starting off as an STD booth operator and later working as a salesperson, there was no dearth of odd jobs for Saranya in her neighbourhood. But it was back then, when she was living in the heart of the city. Now, Saranya is among hundreds resettled in Perumbakkam little more than a year back.

A tiny ray of hope for Saranya, who had been flung 20-odd km from her ‘home’ was the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance given to persons with disabilities. Now, that dole has stopped coming for all those resettled to Perumbakkam from informal urban settlements across the city.

“I have 80 per cent disability. I can’t run from pillar to post for the money. Many persons with disabilities here have not received money for the last one year,” says Saranya speaking to Express. Resettled persons say finding a job that far away from the city is hard for them.

“Now more than ever we are in need of this money, but it has stopped although we have registered the change of address,” says Saranya. She isn’t the only one facing problems.

Forty-five-year-old S Selvi, with 70 per cent disability, also said her assistance has stopped since being resettled to Perumbakkam. “For the first two months, we received the money at our old branch. After we registered for branch transfer, the assistance stopped,” she said.

S. Namburajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) said that the issue of migration and continued benefits was often discussed but no action has been taken. “A person with disability will remain a person with disability no matter where he or she shifts to. They should be able to receive continued assistance. It is only the bank branch that will be changed which shouldn’t be a problem because they all have ATM cards now,” he said.

According to the minutes of the meeting between differently abled welfare association and the Commissioner of Revenue Administration in August 2017, a copy of which is available with Express, the Commissioner issued instructions to make provisions ‘to apply online for Migration and to receive pension in the old station for the first 3 months of the application. Separate window will be created in the website to register request for migration by differently abled beneficiaries.’

However, no such provisions have been implemented so far, said Namburajan. “The revenue department is only the distribution authority and has no power to stop the benefits. They must make necessary arrangements to transfer it,” he said.

Vanessa Peter, policy researcher with the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) said that the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has to identify vulnerable groups and ensure social security measures reach them because they are the worst affected in the resettlement. The Tahsildar, Sholinganallur, remained unavailable for comment.