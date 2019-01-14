Art inspires students at inter-school painting fest in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colorutsav, an inter-school painting competition was organised by Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Association as a part of their centenary celebration recently. Around 468 students from classes 4 to 12 participated in the event.

Themes like painting pets, family, a village scene, and green India where given to the students to showcase their talent. Arun Mimani, convener of Colorustsav addressed the audience. Ashok Mundhra, joint secretary and convener, centenary commission and SSDV Association proposed the vote of thanks.

The chief guest, S Surendranath, creative art director cum president, Sumuki Rajasekar Foundation shared his words of wisdom with the students. KG Baheti, general secretary, Gopal Agarwal, Mahendar Mohata and other management members were also present.

The competition was held in four categories and the first, second, third prize in each category was a cash award of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 with a trophy and certificate. Two consolation prizes were also given.