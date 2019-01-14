Central agencies take 6-10 months to approve eco-friendly products

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While many rued the plastic ban, the makers of eco-friendly and compostable products thought the move would be a blessing for their business. They even witnessed a sudden surge in sales, which they hoped would be sustainable.

But thanks to the usual bureaucratic “procedures” and cumbersome processes to get approvals, their hopes have remained a pipe dream so far. Manufacturers of compostable products such as bags, paper boxes and cutlery are worried because they have to wait at least 6-10 months for approval from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Not just that, products like compostable bags have to first undergo a test at the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET). They also need consent from State Pollution Board and necessary registrations. “This is affecting our business,” says the owner of Akshara Paper Cups, Anand Singhvi. "There is demand for our products right now, but we aren’t able to manufacture in bulk to meet the demand. It takes a minimum of six months to get approvals from CPCB and CIPET. By then the demand would have died down,” says the owner of the Sivakasi-based paper cup manufacturing unit.

Singhvi has set up a plant to manufacture paper boxes, used for packaging of sweets and bakery items, coated with eco-friendly water-based coating instead of plastic films that were earlier available. Sathish Kumar, another manufacturer from Coimbatore, has also appealed to the state government to chalk out some measures for relief of small-scale industries.

“We can’t produce in bulk till we get the approval from the CPCB and CIPET because if the authorities find any fault with the product then we will be in deep trouble,” said Kumar. All the products produced will go waste. However, officials of TNPCB have expressed their helplessness in the matter. The officials claimed that CIPET and CPCB need time to check whether the products seeking approval are 100 per cent biodegradable or not.

“After receiving applications, the products are checked on different parameters such as ultimate-level of aerobic biodegradation, degree of disintegration obtained and it is also checked whether the test material has any negative effect on the finished compost and maximum concentration of regulated metals in the compost.”

“The testing process takes time and the products meeting the requirements are approved for labelling as compostable,” said an official of TNPCB speaking to Express. Sources in the TNPCB said that taking note of the concerns of the industry following the plastic usage ban, the state pollution control board has made a special request to CIPET to fast-track the test results.