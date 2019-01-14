Home Cities Chennai

Ensure release of Tamil Nadu fishermen: TMC president GK Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State and the Centre should take steps to release the fishermen of Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, and their boats before Pongal festival, said GK Vasan, president of TMC (Moopanar). 

In a release on Sunday, Vasan said the Sri Lankan Navy arrested nine fishermen of Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam district and confiscated two boats recently. Besides, a total of four fishermen of Pudukkottai district were arrested on January 5. 

Ten fishermen of Rameswaram and Jegathappattinam in Pudukkottai have already been remanded in Lankan prisons, he said. 

Urging the governments to all fishermen and their boats are released, Vasan said the State should put pressure on the Centre to protect the livelihood of the TN fishermen by reaching an amicable solution with Sri Lanka.

