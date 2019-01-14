Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC diktat ignored, Old GST road now literally ‘high’ road

Irked by the callousness of officials, residents of Irumbuliyur — a town through which the road passes — halted works on Thursday. 

Published: 14th January 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Old GST Road being re-laid by Tambaram Municipality without carrying out the mandatory cold milling process to maintain height | Express

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Municipality is re-laying the Old GST Road without scraping off the top surface — a process known as cold milling.

This, despite the High Court having issued directions to ensure that the height of roads is not increased while being relaid. Irked by the callousness of officials, residents of Irumbuliyur — a town through which the road passes — halted works on Thursday. 

They raised slogans and demanded that the Municipality follow norms. The roadworks, reportedly, began last Monday and officials allegedly ignored complaints of violations.

“Even as the works began, we informed the municipality that milling was not being done. We thought the contractors had skipped the step. But, they told us that it wasn’t part of the estimates prepared,” says local activist K Govindaraj.

Tambaram Municipal Engineer Ravichandran, residents allege, feigned ignorance of the High Court judgment and asked them not the hamper the works.

“When residents are aware of the judgment, how can a municipal engineer not know about it?” asked Govindraj, alleging that milling was not done on purpose, to benefit the contractor. 

Ravichandran refuted these allegations. “The High Court directive is applicable only to certain road. We cannot implement milling on all roads,” he said. Residents claim the road badly needs milling. They say many new layers were added over the last three decades due to which the height of the road had gone up by over 4 feet. 

“My house is three feet below the road and water enters my home when it rains. All this wouldn’t have happened if the municipality had kept the road height as the same since it took over the road from The Highways Department,” says KM Murugesan, who has been living along the Old GST road since 1982.

