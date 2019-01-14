Home Cities Chennai

Lohri Mela revelry for all in Chennai

The annual Lohri Mela 2019 saw over 900 Chennaiites partaking in the festivities.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several rings of differently coloured LED lights form a tube that leads you to the ground at Anna Adarsh College in Anna Nagar. A few members of the Punjab Association walk past, sipping lassi from small earthen pots, and the ground is seen with brightly coloured posts and stage.

The annual Lohri Mela 2019 saw over 900 Chennaiites partaking in the festivities. Singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar performed Bollywood songs from movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Kapoor & Sons.

The festival can be linked to the South Indian festival Pongal, which is also a harvest festival and is celebrated by the Punjabi community, as well as sections of the Sikh community. Celebrations involve gathering around a bonfire and throwing popcorn and peanuts and singing around the flames.

Prakriti Kakar 
- S Hemanathan

Recently married couples and couples attending after childbirth were specially mentioned during these festivities.

According to vice president and cultural secretary of the Punjab Association, Harish Sanghi, the first Lohri after these two life events is considered to be an auspicious celebration. 

“Many families migrated from Punjab and settled down in Chennai years ago. Most of them, if not all of them, have their own business, and are spread across the state. A few go back to their village to see their family and so this becomes a chance for them to meet, have food together, and celebrate,” he said.

In the spirit of the celebration, the event was open to all. “To me, Chennai is my home, as I have lived here all my life. Many Punjabis have settled here as well, and we call this city our home. However, I am proud to share our Lohri traditions with everyone. We have opened this to people of all communities because Lohri celebrations are for everyone,” said the president of the Punjab Association, Bharath Goyal.

Lohri facts
The festival can be linked to the South 
Indian festival Pongal, which is also a harvest festival and is celebrated by the Punjabi community, as well as sections of the Sikh community. Recently married couples and couples attending after childbirth were specially mentioned during these festivities as it is considered auspicious.

Comments(1)

  • Rohit Goyal
    Where was the location in Chennai
    6 hours ago reply
