Pongal season: Chennai private buses fleece commuters, charge up to Rs 1,800 extra

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the government arranging 11,000 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the State to deal with the extra Pongal rush, this year too, commuters were taken for a ride by private omni-buses and exorbitant fares. Private bus operators are charging an additional fare ranging between Rs 800-Rs 1,800 per ticket this year.

The ticket fares of non-AC buses from Chennai to Madurai ranged between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,500 against the usual Rs 600 to Rs 700. The cost of non-AC sleeper tickets was Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200 on the same route. Similarly, ticket fares on routes such as Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore, Chennai-Tiruchy, Chennai-Thanjavur, Chennai-Mayiladuthurai, Chennai-Karur ranged between Rs 1,500-Rs 1,800.

Commuters to southern districts were among the worst affected. Fares to Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Thiruchendur peaked up to Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500 in seater buses. “Fares increased from January 9. I paid Rs 2,200 for a semi-sleeper seat to Nagercoil on Saturday. The usual fare is around Rs 900,” says K Mahesh, a native of Nagercoil.

The Transport Department has washed its hand off the issue, refusing to intervene citing lack of legal provisions. A few tourist buses operating from Koyambedu, though, were penalised for permit violations by RTOs. “The Union government had to amend the Motor Vehicles Act authorising State Transport Departments to act against erring omni buses,” said a senior transport official.

“More than Rs 30 lakh has been collected from private tourist buses for permit violations,” he said. Road traffic in Chennai, which usually gets messy during festival days, remained smooth. Officials attributed the same to extended public holidays. “Unlike last year, day-time buses to Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem and nearby towns were fully loaded,” said a transport official.

“Due to continuous holidays, people who leave Chennai in two days have left over a span of four days. The demand for overnight buses has come down which is why the city traffic has not been affected,” the official explained. According to official records, about six lakh commuters have travelled by government buses in the last three days.

Omni bus industry sources denied any overpricing of tickets. They said that more than 15,000 spare buses have been pulled in to operations to meet the festival season demand. Tamilnadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA) president, A Afzal blamed the hike in prices on smaller transport companies. “It is they who hike prices, not bigger companies like us,” he said.

Between the costly bus and flight tickets, the premium tatkal service of trains was also in demand. Suvidha train fares to Tirunelveli reached between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,600 per ticket. The fully unreserved Tambaram - Sengottai Antyodaya Express has been going fully loaded for the past two days.