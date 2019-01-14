Walkathon held to celebrate Central Industrial Security Force’s golden jubilee in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) golden jubilee celebrations, a walkathon was organised in the city on Sunday. Hardeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General, CISF, South Zone Headquarters, Chennai Nodal Office, presided over the event. The theme of the walkathon was “Hum Fit to India fit, beat the plastic, save water, yoga exercise for better health, children are the future of our nation”.

Around 1,200 people took part in the walkathon, including the CISF, Navy and Indian Coast Guard personnel, officers and the general public. Around 6.30 am, the people assembled near the Island Ground where the event took place.

The CISF has been celebrating its golden jubilee from March 10, 2018 to March 10, 2019 and as part of the celebrations, it has been engaged in various activities such as voluntary blood donation camp, awareness programme on organ donation, Nukkad Natak, financial literacy campaign, career awareness programme for staff/families, tree plantation drive during Van Mahotsav, motorcycle march, voluntary donation of clothing to old age home, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, rycle rally etc. all across the country, said a press release.

The CISF is the armed force of the Union under the Ministry of Home Affairs, set up under an Act of Parliament on March 10, 1969 to ‘secure the nation’s critical infrastructure and assets’.