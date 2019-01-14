Home Cities Chennai

Walkathon held to celebrate Central Industrial Security Force’s golden jubilee in Chennai

As part of the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) golden jubilee celebrations, a walkathon was organised in the city on Sunday.

Published: 14th January 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) golden jubilee celebrations, a walkathon was organised in the city on Sunday.  Hardeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General, CISF,  South Zone Headquarters, Chennai  Nodal Office, presided over the event. The theme of the walkathon was “Hum Fit to India fit, beat the plastic, save water, yoga exercise for better health, children are the future of our nation”.

Around 1,200 people took part in the walkathon, including the CISF, Navy and Indian Coast Guard personnel, officers and the general public. Around 6.30 am, the people assembled near the Island Ground where the event took place.

The CISF has been celebrating its golden jubilee from March 10, 2018 to March 10,  2019 and as part of the celebrations, it has been engaged in various activities such as voluntary blood donation camp, awareness programme on organ donation, Nukkad Natak, financial literacy campaign, career awareness programme for staff/families, tree plantation drive during Van Mahotsav, motorcycle march, voluntary donation of clothing to old age home, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, rycle rally etc. all across the country, said a press release. 

The CISF is the armed force of the Union under the Ministry of Home Affairs, set up under an Act of Parliament on March 10, 1969 to ‘secure the nation’s critical infrastructure and assets’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp