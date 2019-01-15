3,000 cops, 186 other personnel to receive Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals have been announced for more than 3,000 police personnel and 186 other uniformed personnel for their outstanding duty.

According to a release on Monday, the ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals’ will be given to 3,000 cops from constable-level to the Sub-Inspector and equivalent level. Similarly, 120 Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 60 prison service personnel will receive the CM’s medals for their outstanding duty.

The 3,180 personnel will receive a monthly medal allowance of Rs 400, said the statement.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services will be awarded to six personnel from the police radio branch, dog squad and police photographers. Out of the six personnel, `4,000 will be given for the constable and head constable rank, ` 6,000 for the SIub-Inspector and Inspector rank and `10,000 for the Deputy Superintendent of Police rank. The medals will be presented by the Chief Minister at a ceremonial medal parade to be held soon.