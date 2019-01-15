Home Cities Chennai

3,000 cops, 186 other personnel to receive Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals

According to a release on Monday, the ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals’ will be given to 3,000 cops from constable-level to the Sub-Inspector and equivalent level.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals have been announced for more than 3,000 police personnel and 186 other uniformed personnel for their outstanding duty.

According to a release on Monday, the ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals’ will be given to 3,000 cops from constable-level to the Sub-Inspector and equivalent level. Similarly, 120 Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 60 prison service personnel will receive the CM’s medals for their outstanding duty.

The 3,180 personnel will receive a monthly medal allowance of Rs 400, said the statement.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services will be awarded to six personnel from the police radio branch, dog squad and police photographers. Out of the six personnel, `4,000 will be given for the constable and head constable rank, ` 6,000 for the SIub-Inspector and Inspector rank and `10,000 for the Deputy Superintendent of Police rank. The medals will be presented by the Chief Minister at a ceremonial medal parade to be held soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medals Police Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp