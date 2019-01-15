40 per cent dip in Bhogi pollution in Chennai

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year’s Bhogi is arguably the best compared to the last few years with respect to pollution. Overall, a 40 per cent dip in emission levels were observed this year compared to 2018. Out of the 15 stations monitored, only 2 clocked PM10 levels in excess of 200 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter). Last year, 11 out of 15 stations violated norms.

The ambient air quality monitoring was conducted in all the 15 Chennai corporation zones for 24 hours on pre-bhogi and on bhogi day. The survey results reveal that the overall status of gaseous pollutants Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) were found to be well within the prescribed 80 µg/m3.

The particulate matter levels — PM10 and PM2.5 — went up marginally above the standard in all the locations. However, compared to last year, there has been significant improvement. Except for Tondiarpet, Meenambakkam and T Nagar, all other locations registered noticeable reduction in PM10 levels. Tondiarpet also recorded highest PM10 level of 249 µg/m3.

Maximum reduction in pollution levels were noticed in Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar, Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Karapakkam. For instance, Ambattur has recorded 189 µg/m3 compared to 343 last year. Similarly, Kodambakkam has slashed the pollution levels by nearly three fold from 339 µg/m3 to 137 and Karapakkam from 386 to 185. TNPCB officials told Express that awareness campaigning and patrolling activity were beefed-up in the areas where pollution levels were usually high.

“From the survey results it is evident that there is a change in mind set of the people,” a senior official said. The pollution board for the first time has measured PM2.5, which is far more damaging to human health than PM10.

The results shows Ambattur has recorded the highest PM2.5 level of 109 µg/m3 as against the prescribed standard of 60 µg/m3. The least pollution was noticed in Anna Nagar. Though CPCB monitors show PM2.5 levels peaking above 300 mark in Manali and Alandur, the 24 hours average is relatively less.

NO SMOG

Improved weather conditions also played a part in keeping the pollution level under check. Low humidity, moderate temperature and moderate wind speed ensured the visibility was good.

Same time last year, Chennaites woke up to an unprecedented climatic condition. A thick blanket of smog engulfed the city causing major disruptions in air traffic. In total, 16 flights including 9 international ones were diverted, 42 flights were delayed and more than 40 were cancelled in 2018 due to poor visibility — less than 50 metres.

G Chandramouli, director of Chennai International Airport, said the operations on Monday did not encounter any major problems. Though visibility dropped for a brief while to 400 metres, conditions improved quickly.

“Some airlines cancelled or rescheduled their flights as a precautionary measure,” he said. Five international and 16 domestic flights were rescheduled and two flights were cancelled as smog was forecasted. “Thankfully, there was no smog. The credit should go to public, police and pollution board officials who worked hard to ensure Bhogi bonfires are kept under check. Passengers faced minimum hassle as they were informed in advance,” Chandramouli added.

Two Air India flights and one each of Air Arabia, AirAsia and Emirates flights were delayed by 1-6 hours.