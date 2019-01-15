A rooftop lounge that spells luxury

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cosy couch, flavourful cocktails, warm food, an infinity pool and a 360-degree view of the landmarks of the city — Ramada Plaza in Guindy has it all. As a part of its first anniversary celebrations, a rooftop lounge was launched at the five-star hotel. As we sip on the peach mocktail gazing at the twilight sky on a breezy Saturday evening, guests greet each other, clink their beer glasses, and savour sumptuous kebabs and hummus.

“This is the only rooftop bar in Guindy. It has a splendid view of the city. The 8,000 sq ft place can occupy 85 guests. We have a guest room one level below the rooftop bar lounge which can occupy eight guests in an enclosed air-conditioned space. People who like private spaces can avail this. There will be occasional band performances offering a mix of retro and other music genres. We serve Mediterranean and Continental food. We have set up the entire kitchen equipment from Europe. They retain the moisture of meat for hours together and keep the food warm,” said Sandeep Bhatnagar, general manager of the hotel.

Alongside a musical gig, a bartending performance entertains the audience. “This is a perfect place for a date. There are very few rooftop bars with a swimming pool here, and that’s an advantage. We have the Phoenix MarketCity and Raj Bhawan nearby. The menu is commendable and the choice of drinks is exquisite,” said Praveen Vel, an entrepreneur.