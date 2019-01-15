A second chance with happiness 

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: For anyone who is familiar with the works and journey of the city’s ‘happynesswalas’, the dynamic duo Avis Viswanathan and Vaani, this is a phrase that will resonate: ‘Happiness is a state of mind and being, not a destination’. In addition to their string of talk series — The Bliss Catchers, The Uncommon Leader, The Artist’s Soul, and Heart of Matter — the duo has curated another talk series, The Happyness Conversations, where it champions living life fully with what is.

The first episode of the series was launched on Saturday at Odyssey Bookstore in Adyar. It opened to a near-full house, with audience intently listening to the stirring tale of hope, purpose and faith of Pranitha Timothy, founder of not-for-profit ‘Justice and Hope’.

About two decades ago, Pranitha was diagnosed with a brain tumor and subsequently had two brain surgeries, which took away 60 per cent of the abilities of the upper right part of her body. She lost most of her voice but this near-death experience led her to overcome her disabilities and become the voice of many people.

From discussing how she witnessed disparities in the society as a child, on being a ‘reckless’, rebellious youngster, going into the operation theatre singing, how faith helped her feel secure, sharing her darkest moments to finding her calling in social work the 90-minute freewheeling conversation received applauses of affirmation from time to time.

Pranitha recalled a near-death experience that put her faith to test. “There was a point when I was in trouble; I knew I may not make it back home. I prayed to god, ‘allow me to speak to my husband once’. I spoke to him with the last bit of battery on my phone. I said: ‘I am in trouble and I may not come back.’ I was worried about my daughter…’What will happen to her if I don’t live?’ But faith took care of the situation. I came back home. During my tough times, I pray. God is my mechanism.”

