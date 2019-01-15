Home Cities Chennai

Breeding bonds on the field 

Vibrant flowers adorn the neck of a cow, and a bright yellow and green rope is draped over her muzzle. Doe eyes blink at the gathered crowd, and the smoke from a diya tickle soft ears.

Pradyumna Damani, co-founder of Fat Cow Dairy, takes care of over 80 cows in his 60-acre farm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vibrant flowers adorn the neck of a cow, and a bright yellow and green rope is draped over her muzzle. Doe eyes blink at the gathered crowd, and the smoke from a diya tickle soft ears. A child cautiously pets her flank as adults perform a puja before the cattle, a sight that is normal in the city on the third day of Pongal — Mattu Pongal. Her horns are painted orange, white and green.

The third day of Pongal is reserved to respect the cattle for all their help, but no one knows this better than the Chennai-based farmers who rely on the cattle for their crop.

Last Pongal, Fareed Hussain
invited the children of the
surrounding villages

In 2006, 56-year-old financial manager Fareed Hussain bought a piece of land in Kizhar Kollai, a village near Kuvathur in ECR, around 80 km from Zero Madras, with the intention of setting up a self-sustainable forest. He introduced a Kankrej bull and calf in 2014, to help him produce manure to cultivate the land. This native breed, known for helping with farm work and milk production, originated from the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. Hussain now has 19 bulls and cows on his farm.

A practising Muslim, Hussain feels strongly in honouring the cattle who keep his farm thriving and provide milk for his family. Last Mattu Pongal, he invited the children in the surrounding villages and celebrated the festival. The children garlanded the cows and were given homemade chakara pongal.

Working together with farmers in the locality, Hussain hopes to spread the message of natural farming. He allows the farmers to harvest grazing grass in his nine-acre land for their cattle, as well as let their cows into the farm for breeding purposes. Medicinal plants grow in abundance in his fields, which is eaten by the cattle. He feels that the quality of the milk he obtains is better than commercially-produced milk. “This particular breed is a strong one. Kankrej cattle are the oldest Indian breed, and are even seen in the stamps of the Indus Valley civilisation. The bulls are also seen with dignity. See how large the horns are,” he says, pointing to a picture of a bull on his phone.

Conversely, two Jain youngsters in the city have decided to take up animal husbandry and dairy production in a big way. The founders of Fat Cow Dairy, 25-year-old Pradyumna Damani and 24-year-old Pragyan Damani have over 80 cows in their 60-acre farm. They began their business in an attempt to bring higher-quality produce to Chennaiites, with their products available at retailers such as Amma Nanna, Nilgiris, Tryst Cafe and Old Madras Bakery.

“This festival is a community affair, and is more about bonding than religion. It’s not just for Hindus — Muslims, Christians and other communities are included. India is a country made of all religions,” Pradyumna reminds us. This year, the brothers will give their cattle an oil bath, groom them, and feed them their favourite food — jaggery — which the brothers say the animals go wild for. Locals from the surrounding village will be invited to partake in bull races. While Pragyan does not want to play favourites, Pradyumna is rooting for Raja, a gir bull, who he says is very friendly.

Although the brothers have been in the business for only a year, they have made memories at their farm. One such memory was the first birth of a calf they witnessed on the farm in October 2018. “She was in labour, but she didn’t know how to give birth. We were all there, and the vet too, and he had to help her. It was a wonderful moment to see,” says Pragyan. 

For the health of the cattle

Pradyumna and Pragyan ask locals to be considerate of their disposal of plastic waste, as these are the items that endanger cows in the city the most. They also hope that the government will implement goshalas and grazing lands in the city, to give cattle a safe space to roam and keep them out of traffic or dangerous situations.

