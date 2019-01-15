Chennai book fair records footfall of eight lakh visitors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The book fair this year has been a huge success, say organisers, with Monday alone recording around 60,000 visitors.

“Sales have gone up since last year and so has the footfall. We are expecting to see almost twice the number of visitors as last year,” said S Vairavan of Kumaran Pathippagam, who is also the president of the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), that organises the annual fair.

So far, a total of eight lakh people have visited the fair this year, he added.

With another week to go, it is expected to clock another 10 lakh. Last year the fair closed at an ‘all-time-high’ of 12 lakh visitors. The fair, with 812 stalls, is to go on until January 20.

This year, Madurai Sarvodaya Ilakkiya Pannai’s ‘Sathya Sodhanai,’ a translation of Gandhi’s autobiography ‘My Experiment with Truth’ has emerged as the top seller so far, already having sold one lakh copies.

Meanwhile, last year, it was Vidiyal Publishing’s ‘Ambedkar: Indrum, Endrum’, which recorded a sale of 3,000 copies in the first five days of the fair. This year too, the book is having a good run, according to A Udhaya of Pa Ranjith’s ‘Neelam’ that has made its debut at the book fair this year.

With 26 plaster busts of Dalit leaders on display at Neelam’s stall and the bust of Ambedkar taking centrestage, the stall seems to have attracted a sizeable crowd in its first year.

While this year, Neelam has on display a collection of books from various publishers, it also plans to publish in the near future.

“Works for publishing are underway. Our aim is to unite all avenues available to us to achieve the goal and we will make the most of it,” said Udhaya. The ‘Collected Works of Periyar’ was also a hit at the stall.