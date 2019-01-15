‘Loop’ around the neck: Why fisherfolk refuse to shift out of Marina

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijaya (41), who sells fish at the Marina Loop Road, clearly remembers what the officials told her back in 2014. “Very politely, they asked if I could move my shop a little farther so that the loop road could be laid. They said I could move back as soon as the works were over. I didn’t know they were lying!”

When the High Court and City Corporation took up the task of “cleaning” the Marina Beach, little was it expected that fish vendors would also be removed along with waste and debris to make the premise pleasing for visitors. “Nobody understands our life,” says Vijaya. “We are like fish...we thrive because of the sea...we cannot stay far from it.”

The Corporation did offer a solution. It proposed to build market complexes to accommodate the vendors in the OSR land behind Santhome Church — just 10 minutes by walk from their present stalls. That wasn’t acceptable for the fishers.

“If we sit in a complex, how will we know if our boats get washed away,” asks Nirmala, another vendor at the road. “It takes 20 men to bring back a boat that has been washed away. Also, without looking at the sea, we will not be able to spot fish clusters.”

The fisherfolk here also fear that if they move away from the sea, they might drift away from their ancestral trade. People in villages that were moved simply across the road for better housing facilities — like Nadukuppam, Ayodhyakuppam and Mattankuppam — have lost their will to fish and have moved on to other jobs, they say. “This is what happens if you move away, even if it’s just across the road,” says Nirmala.

“They (resettled fisher folk) fish only once a day now, whereas we look for fish clusters all through the day and accordingly go to sea twice or thrice,” says Nirmala. It was for the very same reason, residents recall, “that during Kamaraj’s period our forefathers refused an offer to get relocated to a plot where the current All India Radio building stands.”

‘The land is ours’

The 11 fishing hamlets here are Mattankuppam, Ayodhyakuppam, Nadukuppam, Nochikuppam, Nochi Nagar, Dooming kuppam, Selvarajapuram, Bhavanikuppam, Nambikai nagar, Mullaimanagar and Srinivasapuram. Together, they house around 50,000 fisherfolk. President of South Indian Fishermen Association, K Bharathi recalls their “struggle to protect their land” over the years.

“In 1970s, we gave up our lands to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board,” recalls Bharathi. “They used a portion of it to build housing complexes for us. The remaining land, where we and our forefathers lived, is still there. Why can’t they build a market complex right there?” asks Bharathi.

According to the slum clearance board data, 3.41 hectares of land is now in their possession in Nochikuppam and Nochi Nagar, 2.56 hectares in Dooming kuppam, 2.54 hectares in Pattinampakkam and 5.68 hectares in Srinivasapuram. Between 1972 and 1986, a total of 2,862 houses were built for fisherfolk in these hamlets.

“Almost 40 years have passed and families have grown. What facilities have been made for additional housing? TNSCB tenements usually have community spaces. There is no such facility here,” points out Bharathi. “It may look as if the vendors are now sitting on roads, but they are sitting on the same space where there once was a wide foot path.”

“Though officials promised to spare the footpath, a large portion of it was knocked down when the loop road was laid,” says Bharathi. The fisherfolk here have been fighting for years — many battles — to protect the land where their ancestors lived. Every time an attempt is made to shift them out, it’s in the name of “development” or “beautification”.

The heights of beautification, Bharathi recalls, was in 1985 when our catamarans were thought to be an eyesore and carried away. Similarly, a beautification project in association with Malaysian government was proposed in 2003 and later called off. In 2008, an elevated beach expressway was proposed and later dropped.