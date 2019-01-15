Over Rs 43 lakh awarded to SETC bus accident victim’s family in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after an SETC bus killed a 22- year-old man along the East Coast Road, the Motor Accidents Tribunal awarded a compensation of over Rs 43 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

The SETC bus plying from Chennai to Pondicherry hit V Sesank, who was working in a prominent IT firm and riding the pillion of a bike, on August 16, 2016. The victim sustained fatal injuries and died in the hospital on the same day.

In a petition, the family had sought adequate compensation for the death of the techie, caused by the rash and negligent bus driving.

The family’s counsel argued that it was due to the negligence of the bus driver that their son, the family’s sole bread-winner, who was earning `30,000 a month, was killed.

The SETC counsel argued that the motorcycle dashed against a car from behind and was thrown away to the left-side wheel of the bus which ran over the victim.

However, the tribunal headed by K Ayyappan, based on the reports, observed, “No evidence is available to prove that the bus driver is not responsible for the accident except the interested testimony of the driver of the government bus.” Hence the tribunal came to the conclusion that the accident occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver and awarded the family a sum of `43,40,153.