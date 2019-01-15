Home Cities Chennai

PM Modi, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Edappadi Palaniswami, other leaders extend Pongal greetings

On the eve of the Pongal, the Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and leaders of political parties extended their greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:55 AM

Tiruchy Students play traditional Tamil games in view of Pongal celebrations organised by Sri Sivananda Balalaya, a school that runs inclusive education in Tiruchy on Tuesday. (EPS | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the eve of the Pongal, the Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and leaders of political parties extended their greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu. PM Narendra Modi in his message said, “On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu.”  

He further said, “I pray that this day furthers the sprit of joy and prosperity in our society. We also salute our farmers who work hard to feed the nation.” 

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “Today we rejoice with nature and thank the Sun god for the bountiful prosperity showered on us. We should take all pride in our tradition and culture and keep the banner of the Tamil way of life flying high for all times to come.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, extending Pongal greetings to the people, said the Tamils across the world celebrate the festival with gaiety. To facilitate the people to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm, the government has gifted Rs 1,000 to every ration card-holder, he said. “In order to protect the welfare of the farming community, the government has offered various forms of assistance to them including Rs 5 lakh to the Farmers Producers Company and others. The government has also implemented the schemes named as Chief Minister’s farmers protection scheme, offering certified seeds to them and others,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of AIADMK, O Panneerselvam, in his message said, “Pongal is the festival which people celebrate with a sense of brotherhood forgetting the differences among them. In order to protect the welfare of farmers, the state government has implemented various welfare schemes.”

DMK president M K Stalin said that there are various festivals, which differ from religion to religion, caste to caste and area to area. But Pongal is the only festival meant for the entire Tamil community in the world.

Vaiko, MDMK general secretary; Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder; Dr S Anbumani Ramadoss, youth wing president of PMK; Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu BJP president; S Thirunavukkasar, TNCC president; Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK president; K Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary; G K Vasan, president of Tamil Manila Congress (M); and others also extended Pongal greetings.

