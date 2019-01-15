Home Cities Chennai

Police harassment: Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission recommends Rs 50,000 compensation

He was subsequently produced in a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody for seven days.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has recommended to the State government to pay `50,000 to a fish vendor who was allegedly detained and assaulted at the Harbour police station in 2015 by two police officers then serving in the station.

In his petition, A Divakar, fish vendor from Tondiarpet, accused police Inspector Rajasekaran and Sub-Inspector Akbar of detaining and assaulting him after another person had lodged a complaint against him over a money dispute. He was subsequently produced in a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody for seven days.

The two police officers argued that Divakar did not raise these complaints when he was produced in the magistrate court and submitted they arrested him only based on a complaint. The allegations that Divakar was harassed were false, they said.

The commission member D Jayachandran, based on the medical certificates and the deposition statements, concluded that Divakar was assaulted and tortured by the police officers. Observing that the complainant was entitled to a compensation of Rs 50,000, the commission recommended to the State Government to pay the amount to the victim and recover `25,000 each from both policemen.

‘Fish vendor Assaulted and tortured’ 

Though the two police officers argued that Divakar did not raise these complaints when he was produced in the magistrate court, commission member D Jayachandran, based on the medical certificates and the deposition statements, concluded that fish vendor Divakar was assaulted and tortured 

