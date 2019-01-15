Home Cities Chennai

Ponnaiyan, poet Thiyaroo among nine to get Tamil Nadu state awards

Each award carries Rs 1 lakh, gold medal and a citation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday announced the names of recipients of nine awards being presented to mark the Thiruvalluvar Day celebrations.

The awardees are: Pazha Nedumaran (Kamarajar award), C Ponnaiyan (Periyar award), Soolur Kalaipithan (KAP Viswanatham award), Poet Thiyaroo (Bharathidasan award), Dr K Ganesan (Thiru.Vi.Ka award), M Bharathi Sugumaran (Bharathiyar award), M Aikkan (Perarignar Anna award) C Ramaguru (Ambedkar award), and MG Anwar Batcha (Thiruvalluvar award).

Each award carries Rs 1 lakh, gold medal and a citation.  It will be presented by the Chief Minister on January 21. 

