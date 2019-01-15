Tamil Nadu hopeful of building defence muscle at Global Investors Meet

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has ambitious plans to attract major defence producers during the upcoming Global Investors Meet. It is hopeful that the proposed defence corridor in the State and defence innovation centre in Coimbatore will act as a major catalyst in drawing investments.

The government, for its part, is formulating an exclusive aerospace and defence policy to facilitate investments in the sector. The two-day meet will begin on January 23. According to the information on the GIM website, Tamil Nadu is looking to pocket 30 per cent of total defence investments in the country through the initiative and provide “high-end” jobs to 10,000 people.

Officials associated with GIM claim the government has already taken many such initiatives. “The upcoming aerospace park in Sriperumbudur will give the much-needed boost to the sector,” said an official associated with GIM. The park is being set up in 250 acres -- which will later be increased to 500 acres in phases -- and will house at least 50 aerospace or defence companies.

“Besides, the government has promised to structure assistance for investments on a case-by-case basis, depending on the quantum of investment, employment generation potential and other parameters. More than 120 aerospace manufacturing companies have presence in Tamil Nadu and over 700 suppliers to PSUs are operating in the State. All these factors will provide a conducive environment for the defence industry,” the official added.

Industry experts also believe the government’s efforts will yield results. “The government has created required infrastructure for defence industries and are also providing assistance in the form of subsidies. This will urge many players to invest in Tamil Nadu,” says M Ponnuswami, chairman of State Council of the Confederation of Indian Industries.

Cabinet to clear more projects on January 18

For the third time in a month, the State Cabinet is meeting on January 18 to clear more industrial projects, barely a week ahead of the second Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 23 and 24. During the earlier two meetings, industrial expansion projects worth around `50,000 crore, which would generate 50,000 jobs, were cleared by the Cabinet.