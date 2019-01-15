Chennai traffic cops inaugurate road safety gallery for children

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police inaugurated an exhibition hall on the seventh floor of the Commissioner’s Office at Vepery to create awareness among the children and a robot completely designed by school students was installed to guide the visitors on Monday. The space near the Traffic Joint Commissioners’ Office on the seventh floor of the Chennai city Police Commissioner’s Office has been transformed into an exhibition hall exclusively for children named ‘Children’s Road Safety Gallery’.

The hall exhibits boards with messages explaining the traffic signals, sign boards, road safety traffic equipment and their use. A robot called ‘Rodio’ designed by around 20 school students from class 7 to 11 was inaugurated by the city Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan.

“Today’s children will be drivers tomorrow and it is necessary for them to know the traffic rules. While the children will go through the exhibits, the robot will speak to them explaining the necessity of road safety,” said a senior police officer.

The gallery was installed with the help of companies such as Media Max, The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India and S P Robotic Works. The students, who designed the robot, were pursuing their robotic courses at the S P Robotic Works. “We are all from different schools around the city. The company has many branches around the city and whenever a project comes up, we help the main engineers developing the robots so as to learn. In this case, the company chose around 20 students according to our ability,” said Rangapathy, a class 8 student from a private school who was a part of the developing team.

“The robot costs `4 lakh and more galleries will be installed around the city with more robots. These robots are not used for traffic monitoring or regulation but only for guiding the visitors through a tour around the exhibition gallery,” said A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic.