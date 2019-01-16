Customs bust gold smuggling racket, arrest kingpin after raids across Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The customs department has seized 20.6 kilograms of gold worth Rs 6.88 crore and arrested a Chennai-based smuggling kingpin and crippled his syndicate by conducting raids in multiple locations in the city on Wednesday morning.

Customs officials seized Rs 21 lakh in cash and a luxury car used to deliver the smuggled gold. It is learnt that this kingpin operated a syndicate that would collect gold bars from transit passengers in domestic circuit and bring it back to Chennai.

While most of the gold has been smuggled from Dubai to Chennai via Mumbai, some of the gold has been smuggled directly from Sri Lanka through coastal districts in Tamil Nadu.

Three persons in addition to the kingpin were arrested under the Customs Act and officials believe that an increase in demand for gold in the festive season has resulted in a spurt in smuggling activities.