Chennai canal costing Rs 1.7 lakh closed in 3 months as it had no outlet to lake

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government contractors have a strange way of doing things, a fact that most of us hardly notice anymore. But some are too strange, even for those conditioned eyes and minds.

Sample this: Rs 1.72 lakh was spent on digging a road, that was in good condition, to make a ‘mud canal’ to drain flood water. Months later, the dug up trench was closed because get this, it did not connect to any water body!

The only reminder of the money thrown down the drain — rather the ‘mud canal’ — is the damaged portion along the entire length of Thirumagal Nagar 2nd street in Chitlapakkam. The two-feet-wide open trench was supposed to take flood waters from the streets to the Chitlapakkam Lake.

However, residents say that the canal, which begins from Abraham Lincoln street, ends at Thirumagal Nagar 2nd street abruptly — there is no visible connection to the lake. “Why canal was dug in the first place, why has it been closed now, no one knows,” says B Sivakumar, a resident and member of citizens’ group called ‘Chitlapakkam Rising’.

“We tried to get more information through RTI Act, but the Panchayat has not responded to any of our queries.” Residents believe the canal was a diversion tactic, to shift their attention from alleged discrepancies in the award of tenders to build Cut-and-Cover drains, which is happening simultaneously in seven stretches across Chitlapakkam.

Express had earlier reported that when residents raised concerns over the drains project, which is allegedly being carried out without a work order, the Panchayat officials said that the works that were being carried out was for the mud canal and not drains.

When the residents raised these queries, two Chitlapakkam residents were arrested on charges of ‘rioting’ and ‘criminally intimidating officials.’

“The mud canal was a ploy to divert attention. Whenever we questioned them on any work that was carried out during that time (August to October), they would tell us that it was for the mud canal and dodge our questions,” alleges a resident who does not want to be named.

Adding to suspicion was the design of the mud canal, which snaked through even private properties.

Now the canal has been closed with debris, and the road that was earlier in good condition has not been relaid yet. When contacted, a Panchayat official said that several residents had raised safety concerns due to the open mud canal in residential areas, leading to the decision to close it. “The mud canal was made because of the India Meteorological Department’s red alert during that time. Now that there is no such threat we have closed it,” the official said.