Home Cities Chennai

Chennai canal costing Rs 1.7 lakh closed in 3 months as it had no outlet to lake

The two-feet-wide open trench was supposed to take flood waters from the streets to the Chitlapakkam Lake.    

Published: 17th January 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

A part of the cut-and-cover project undertaken by the PWD at Maruthu Pandiyar street, Chitlapakkam. Residents suspect the canal was a cover story | Aravind A

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government contractors have a strange way of doing things, a fact that most of us hardly notice anymore. But some are too strange, even for those conditioned eyes and minds. 

Sample this: Rs 1.72 lakh was spent on digging a road, that was in good condition, to make a ‘mud canal’ to drain flood water. Months later, the dug up trench was closed because get this, it did not connect to any water body! 

The only reminder of the money thrown down the drain — rather the ‘mud canal’ — is the damaged portion along the entire length of Thirumagal Nagar 2nd street in Chitlapakkam. The two-feet-wide open trench was supposed to take flood waters from the streets to the Chitlapakkam Lake.     

However, residents say that the canal, which begins from Abraham Lincoln street, ends at Thirumagal Nagar 2nd street abruptly — there is no visible connection to the lake. “Why canal was dug in the first place, why has it been closed now, no one knows,” says B Sivakumar, a resident and member of citizens’ group called ‘Chitlapakkam Rising’.    

“We tried to get more information through RTI Act, but the Panchayat has not responded to any of our queries.” Residents believe the canal was a diversion tactic, to shift their attention from alleged discrepancies in the award of tenders to build Cut-and-Cover drains, which is happening simultaneously in seven stretches across Chitlapakkam.  

Express had earlier reported that when residents raised concerns over the drains project, which is allegedly being carried out without a work order, the Panchayat officials said that the works that were being carried out was for the mud canal and not drains. 

When the residents raised these queries, two Chitlapakkam residents were arrested on charges of ‘rioting’ and ‘criminally intimidating officials.’

“The mud canal was a ploy to divert attention. Whenever we questioned them on any work that was carried out during that time (August to October), they would tell us that it was for the mud canal and dodge our questions,” alleges a resident who does not want to be named.  

Adding to suspicion was the design of the mud canal, which snaked through even private properties. 

Now the canal has been closed with debris, and the road that was earlier in good condition has not been relaid yet. When contacted, a Panchayat official said that several residents had raised safety concerns due to the open mud canal in residential areas, leading to the decision to close it. “The mud canal was made because of the India Meteorological Department’s red alert during that time. Now that there is no such threat we have closed it,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Canal Lake Outlet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp