Chennai woman suffers heart attack on Gulf Airways flight, dies

By UNI

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman hailing from the city, died of heart attack on board a flight on Thursday morning.

Airport sources said that the women Vasantha Natarajan was returning to Chennai in a Gulf Airways flight after meeting her daughter in Bahrain, when she suffered a heart attack and died mid air.

Soon after the flight landed in Chennai, airport police shifted the body to Chromepet Government hospital for post mortem.