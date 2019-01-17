Filling cracks with gilded love

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman takes a paper with a gold leaf on it and cuts it carefully. Using Arabic glue and a brush, she presses the foil into the cracks in the frame. The woman sitting beside her presses gems carefully into the frame, while the other uses a thin brush to draw a garland. By the end of the week, the Tanjore painting by these women is complete. In their house in Vettuvankeni, 31-year-old artist K Rajalakshmi and 32-year-old A Jagadishan run Viyam Tanjore Paintings. The couple, who met each other when they were studying in Government of Fine Arts between 2006 and 2010, set up their business a year after their marriage in 2011.

With one site on the terrace of their home in Vettuvankeni, the couple also has a unit in Vellore. “It is very difficult to make one board on your own. It would take you at least a week to make one board. That’s why we work together as a group, because if each person does one part of the frame, we are able to produce at least 4-5 frames a week,” says Rajalakshmi. They have five employees in their Vettuvankeni unit and five employees in their Vellore unit.

To help them, the couple hires women in and around the area. They also let their employees take the frames home and work on it in their house. “It takes our employees around six months to learn all the aspects of Tanjore paintings, and we train them here in our house. We decided to hire women because they wanted some extra income, and most come from economically difficult households. We keep the time flexible because they all have children that they need to take care of. Some people come at 11 am while some come at 2 pm.

It varies,” shares Jagadishan, who began learning Tanjore painting when he was in class six to earn extra money for his family. As 38-year-old Vali I carefully presses gems into the frame, she says, “We really enjoy this work because it is very peaceful and calming. We can sit here for hours doing this work. Sometimes, I don’t even realise how much time has passed.” Sitting across her is Ranjini S, who is carefully painting a garland on the frame. “We are all friends here. We talk and laugh while working. Every month, we have lunch together once. Each one of us brings one dish and we all eat together,” she adds.

The women who work at the studio earn around `9,000 per month and those who work part-time by taking the work to their homes earn `5,000 per month. “The most difficult part of Tanjore painting is the face. I’ve been doing it for many years, and even then I can’t draw the face. The detail in the eye, the eyelash and the pupil all have to be done with a very thin brush. The only person among us who can do it is my husband, so we take care of everything else,” said Rajalakshmi. While one person takes care of the elevated base, which is made from chalk powder and Arabic gum. Another person takes care of sticking the gold while different people handle the gems and painting.

The company now sells paintings in galleries in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and sources all their gems from a dealer in Parrys Corner. Although the investment is high, as Rajalakshmi explains that one sheet of 22-carat gold paper costs `75, this business is profitable enough for their small family and their employees.