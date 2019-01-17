Gold smuggling racket kingpin nabbed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs department has seized 20.6 kg of gold worth Rs 6.88 crore and arrested a Chennai-based smuggling kingpin and crippled his syndicate by conducting raids in multiple locations in the city on Wednesday morning, a release said.

Customs officials seized Rs 21 lakh in cash and a luxury car used to deliver the smuggled gold. It is learnt this kingpin operated a syndicate that will collect gold bars from transit passengers in the domestic circuit and bring it back to Chennai.

While most of the gold has been smuggled from Dubai to Chennai via Mumbai, some of the gold has been smuggled directly from Sri Lanka through coastal districts in Tamil Nadu.

Three persons in addition to the kingpin were arrested under the Customs Act and officials believe that the increase in demand for gold during the festive season has resulted in a spurt in smuggling activities, the release said.