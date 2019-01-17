Hostel horrors: Here's what these Chennai hostellers do to ensure safety

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last month, Chennaiites woke up to alarming news — a 48-year-old owner of a women’s hostel in Aadambakkam was arrested, after he was found guilty of hiding cameras in multiple parts of the accommodation including bathrooms, light bulbs and behind bedroom curtains.

In the wake of the incident, the Chennai Collectorate issued a set of new guidelines for running hostels in the city, which included installation of CCTV cameras, round-the-clock security guards, a well-maintained visitors registry, appointing wardens after an assessment of their conduct by the police to ensure the safety and security of women. A month after the episode, we find out if women living in hostels feel safer, and the precautions they take to feel secure.

Twenty-seven-year-old Meghoma Mukhopadhyay, a marketing professional from Howrah relocated to Chennai in 2012 and has moved half a dozen hostels since then. “Most hostels in the city are not well-maintained. They are untidy, overcrowded, don’t provide good food and don’t have proper standards. Even sanitation and safety are compromised…it is not easy to find a good hostel in the city,” she rues.

After hearing news of hidden cameras in the city hostel, Meghoma unlike many wasn’t too surprised.

“Safety has always been a primary concern. I have had bad experiences in the past when I lived in a hostel that wasn’t registered. Now, I live in a hostel that is registered, but I have learned to check the ratings and reviews online, enquire at nearby shops, and ask residents in the locality about a hostel’s reputation. After taking the room, I personally check every corner, the curtains to see if there are any cameras or hidden devices,” she explains.

It’s 2019 and women are constantly being reminded and encouraged to be fearless and resilient. The change is refreshing, but it’s hard to not look at the flip side — women are also being taught to be paranoid all the time.

Banumathi*, a 30-year-old moved from Vijayawada about 10 years ago. She says she has lived in hostels in nothing but fear. “I was new to the city, and I didn’t have a choice but to live in hostels that weren’t expensive. Little did I know that I would be entering hellholes. There would be no privacy, the owner of the hostel in which I previously stayed was very intrusive, and the warden would enter our rooms without knocking it. At no point did we feel safe,” she shares.

Banumathi recently moved into a reputed hostel and says she’s at peace. “Hopefully, the new guidelines will be enforced and there will be transparency. But even now, I never step into a new room without checking it. I make sure someone in my family knows about the hostel, and they even do a security check. Why does having to live in a hostel be so exhausting and intimidating?” she asks.

Deepa, a project lead in a tech firm, another long-time hosteller says that the burgeoning hostels/PGs in the city need safety measures set in place. “It has become the need of the hour. From choosing a hostel in a secure location, ensuring that the accommodation employs a janitor and warden with good conduct, to installing camera detection applications, we have a lot to check before we step in. My advice to women in hostels/PGs always have your emergency numbers ready, it is absolutely necessary,” she says.

Concurring, Meghoma tells us that she always keeps emergency numbers, police helpline number handy, so that she can reach out to them in case of any suspicious behaviour. “I tell my fellow hostel mates to immediately inform one of us, or the concerned person if she feels unsafe or uncomfortable. Most of us also make it a point to share our hostel address and number with immediate friends so that can help us at times of distress. I also think it should become a strict mandate to have women caretakers in women hostels. I have consciously avoided the ones owned or under the care of men,” she shares.

Esther, who has also been living in hostels for a long period says that a biometric system should be brought into force in hostels. “One can’t stop men from entering women hostels — most come for repair work and so on. But, when they do come, I feel that the warden has to accompany them…at least to reinforce to the third party that we are protected,” she asserts.