Kidding around with books and activities

There are over two lakh books in the children’s section

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna Centenary library is a haven for children. With over 500 visitors spread out over the weekends, the children’s section is mostly buzzing with activity. While this number seems like a large one, the number is lacklustre for the kind of facility that the library offers and the vast collection of books. “Weekends, especially Sundays, are the busiest days. Sometimes we have over 300 people who come on Sunday,” one of the librarians in the children’s section said, on the condition of anonymity. “We have over two lakh books in the children’s section and it is always heartening to see children come with their parents and pore over books for hours.

The interiors have also been designed keeping in mind that the children’s section should be colourful, welcoming and alive.” Apart from being a place that children can read, the children’s section also has a small stage space where programmes like skits and plays are conducted frequently, to make it an engaging and stimulating environment for young learners. “I make it a point to come with my son whenever we get time,” said K Sivakumar, who works at an IT firm in the city. “I want to inculcate the habit of reading in my son because I feel that is what makes all the difference.

I look forward to coming here as much as him because it brings out the child in me and gives me quality time with my child.” Talking in the library is looked down upon, but the rules are bent in the children’s section. The occasional giggling, murmuring and the sound of parents reading to their children is part of the charm. “The library is so big. I love it,” said P Varun Kumar, a five-yearold who loves reading Noddy. “I like reading about animals also and seeing pictures in books. I have a friend who comes with his mother and we read books and then have a sandwich. It is fun.” However, there seems to be a perception among people that the library is not accessible to all. Much like the idea of art galleries being for ‘elite’ people. A tea stall owner who worked very close to the library said he has never been inside the library. “I have been working here since the library opened but I have never been inside,” he said, on the condition of anonymity.

“I serve tea to so many people who visit the library. I see the kind of people they are and I feel it is not a place for an uneducated man like me. I have heard a lot about it but somehow I cannot get myself to go inside because I feel it is not a place for people like me.” When asked if he had ever urged his children to go, he said he had not. “My children study in a regular corporation school,” he shared. “This is all very fancy. I don’t want them to be ashamed that their father cannot give them the same life. When I see they are confident and when I feel I am worthy of going inside, I will.”

